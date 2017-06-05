The new OPPO R11 and R11 Plus are expected to be out next week so don’t be surprised if you hear more rumors and leaks about the new flagship duo. The Chinese OEM has been busy prepping for the devices that already hit TENAA a couple of weeks ago. We were shown the official spec sheet and live photos last week but we won’t be surprised if we see more in the next few days.

June 11 is said to be the official launch date but we can’t confirm that yet. Now we’ve got more details, at least, about some of the specs as listed on Geekbench where the phone was recently benchmarked on single-core and multi-core, getting 1599 and 5780 points, respectively.

Specs are only for the OPPO R11 but we’re assumming the R11 Plus will only have a slight improvement–bigger screen and larger battery. The smartphone is listed with a Snapdragon 660 processor (sdm660), 4GB RAM, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Other features we already know include the 5.5-inch FullHD AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, 16MP with 20MP dual camera system, 20 front-facing cam, and a 2800mAh battery. We may also see ColorOS 3.1 on top of the Nougat platform.

Price could be any amount between 2,799 and 3,299 Yuan ($411 to $485) if we are to base it on the Oppo R9 from 2016.

VIA: GSMArena

SOURCE: Primate Labs