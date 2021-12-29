A week before Christmas, we shared with you the OPPO Find X4 Pro patent presenting an under-screen camera and a secondary display. The company is expected to start 2020 with another flagship phone. But instead of the Oppo Find X4, it will skip the ‘4’ and jump to OPPO Find X5. As you know, the number four is an unlucky number for the Chinese. The name isn’t important at this point. We just know the OEM will introduce something new

Onleaks has released a set of renders–in collaboration with Prepp. A March reveal can be anticipated while the price in India will be Rs.52,990 which is around $710. It’s not confirmed yet but the phone may already come with 5G connectivity since it uses Dimensity 900.

The phone will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There may be DUAL Sim slot and an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

The OPPO Find X5 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893 processor, 8GB of RAM with 256GB internal storage, and a 5000mAh battery. A USB Type C port will be used for charging.

The front-facing camera will be 32MP. The rear camera system will consist of 50MP + 50MP + 13MP. We doubt it will carry the retractable camera technology from OPPO. No word on exact launch date but the phone will be ready in Q1 2022.