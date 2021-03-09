OPPO is set to launch the new OPPO Find X3 series. Several images and details have been leaked already before the official release. Announcement will be on March 11, Thursday. We’re looking forward to the camera system which is said to come with a uniquely curved quad camera hump. We’re also anticipating the 10-bit color gamut and stunning visuals. The “Find X3 Pro: The Movie” has somehow given us an idea of what to expect. The launch is only a couple of days away so let us wait and see.

The OPPO Find X3 series will be released globally on March 11 at around 19:30. Expect three variants will be introduced: the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite. The launch event has been confirmed. You only need to wait for D-Day and watch out.

If you’re interested, you can check out the pre-order page here. That is, after you see the teaser video.

JD.com lists the OPPO Find X3 Pro with 5G connectivity. No specs and features have been mentioned but we know the Oppo Find X3 Pro will arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 256GB onboard storage, 12GB RAM, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There will also be an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

OPPO Find X3 Series

When it comes to imaging, expect the 32MP selfie shooter. The quad camera system will be headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 wide-angle/ultra-wide-angle, 13MP periscope telecamera, and 5MP microlens. Other important mobile photography features will be ready: ultra night mode, bokeh mode, live HDR, super RAW, and 4K video recording up to 60 FPS.