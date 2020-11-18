OPPO is always at the forefront of smartphone technological innovation, and at the second day of Inno Day 2020, it has announced a revolutionary new color management system. This new innovation is going to be seen in the flagship OPPO Find X3 series phones in 2021, to start with. The technology will then eventually trickle down the ranks to other phones in the company’s portfolio. OPPO calls it the “Full-path Color Management System” – an end to end image processing technology that employs 10-bit color depth for capture, storage, and display.

This will be the first time Android devices will have the luxury of rich color performance as currently many phones make use of 8-bit panel + Frame Rate Control (FRC). Even though they are advertised as 10-bit display – actually they aren’t. Since it is a huge leap in smartphone’s visual color perception technology, OPPO will make use of Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) ratio of 0.4 for calibration.

The tech will bring true 10-bit DCI-P3 wide color gamut to the phones – right from the capture to the display part. Basically, you’ll be able to experience a wider variety of colors, and the display of those colors as captured for true-to-life images, videos, and viewing of content.

As OPPO explained, “Compared with the depth of 8-bits, the 10-bit color depth tones down the artificial visual features brought about by gaps in colors.” 10-bit color depth hugely improves the visible color gradient, thereby enhancing the quality during creation and post-editing.

OPPO has been mindful enough to keep the needs of people with color deficiency in mind. For this, they’ve developed the Color Correction Solution 2.0 layered on top of the default color correction mode – accessible in the accessibility settings. This mode will have deuteranomaly (red-green), protanomaly (red-green), and tritanomaly (blue-yellow) options to optimize the viewing color gradient for correction in special visual needs.