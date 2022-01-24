Durability tests tell us the strength of something. Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything has looked into the OPPO Find N as it is one interesting device. It’s OPPO’s first foldable phone offering that is ready to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The foldable smartphone officially launched last month and is ready to make waves in China with a starting price of RMB 7,699 which is around $1,200. Since its launch, we haven’t really mentioned the phone again but we know more phones will be unveiled by OPPO.

The Oppo Find N is a newcomer in the foldable phone category. Zack Nelson did the honor of checking the phone for use with the standard Scratch, Burn, and Bend Test. The device is more affordable compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 so people are curious how it will fare.

The OPPO foldable smartphone is shorter compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latter is longer and skinnier as described. The phone is said to shut tight so there are no light or air gaps.

The front screen fits the hand just right. When the two displays are open, the screen appears to be a square. OPPO said there is a 12 layer inner display which is basically an ultra thin glass.

On the Mohs scale of hardness, the external display can be scratched at level 5 or 6. With the plastic on, it’s at level 2. There is the Gorilla Glass Victus that scratches at level 6 and deeper grooves at level 7.

The internal display is a different thing–scratching at level 2 with deeper grooves at a level 3. This means the screen may easily scratch with dust, coins, or fingernails. The sides of the device are made from metal so it’s scratchable which is normal.

The main display of the OPPO Find N burns but recovers. The screen still works after 30 seconds. There appears to be come melting on the inner display. Zack Nelson put some sand on top of the display and tried to close the phone. The result is a gap, no thanks to the elements.

When it comes to the bend test, the phone did survive. We can see the solid construction of the OPPO Find N so yes, this can be a worthy alternative.