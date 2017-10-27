The Oppo F5 has been hyped as the Chinese OEM’s first fullscreen device and true enough, this phone also rumored as the Oppo F5 Selfie Expert boasts a 6-inch LCD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 pixel solution. This smartphone is now official particularly in the Philippines where it was being marketed the past few weeks. The official launch just happened and now we know we can confirm most of the specs and features we’ve been hearing about.

The Oppo F5 is a follow-up to the Oppo F3. Obviously, Oppo skipped the F4 this year. There is no explanation provided but as with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 4 was skipped because the number ‘4’ is considered as bad luck in the Chinese culture. Apparently, the number in Chinese sounds like the word for disease or death.

Oppo’s latest flagship phone continues the tradition as the Selfie Expert. It’s made even better with the A.I. beauty recognition technology. The Fullscreen (FHD+) is a first for Oppo. It’s another proof that 2017 is the year when the era of almost bezel-less displays has begun. For this phone, Oppo decided to move the fingerprint scanner at the back instead of the reader at the home button in front. This one though supports face unlock but Oppo admits it’s not exactly secure as compared to fingerprint authentication.

When it comes to imaging, the Oppo F5 comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The selfie shooter is a 20MP f/2.0 unit with 1/2.8-inch sensor plus AI beauty. What the latter does is simply highlight a person’s features like cheekbones, nose, eyes, and jawline. Another useful feature is that Portrait Mode selfies can do artificial blur for a more professional-looking image quality.

The Oppo F5 is priced at PHP 15,990 which is around $310. The product is now available for purchase in the Philippines.

