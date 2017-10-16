A new OPPO phone is launching soon. This coming October 26, the Chinese OEM will reveal the OPPO F5. It’s the company’s first ever full-screen phone from the selfie expert line. Oppo appears to be skipping the Oppo F4. From Oppo F3, the next-gen smartphone will be the Oppo F5. It will arrive with an FHD+ screen, 2160 x 1080 resolution, and the very important ‘AI beauty recognition technology’ for the selfie addicts.

As usual, this device will be out in India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Malaysia. We have no idea about the pricing but we’re certain it will be affordable. We’re just curious how this model will be even better when it comes to taking selfies when the OPPO F3 and F3 Plus phones are already good enough. We don’t want to look much filtered. We just want a phone that knows what facial features should be enhanced from the cheeks to the nose and lower jaw. The selfie expert knows a subject’s unique facial features so photos will always come out nicely.

We don’t want to look much filtered. We just want a phone that knows what facial features should be enhanced from the cheeks to the nose and lower jaw. The selfie expert knows a subject’s unique facial features so photos will always come out nicely but still looking more natural.

The phone takes advantage of an AI technology that can learn and remember the subjects or settings. The device definitely knows how to capture and record those beautiful moments and subjects to last a lifetime.

VIA: Android Authority