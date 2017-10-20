The upcoming Oppo F5 is said to be the OEM’s first full-screen device. The selfie expert has been around for some time now but it has yet to introduce a device with a super large, almost bezel-less display. We’re anticipating for the F5 that is said to launch next week, October 26. This Oppo F5 will be announced complete with a 6-inch screen, 18:9 FHD+ display, and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The Oppo F5 may also arrive with a 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 660 processor, 20MP rear camera, 16MP dual front-facing camera system, and a large 4000mAh battery. Another rumor has it that instead of 16MP, it will have 12MP dual camera setup.

A promo material was sighted online showing the Oppo F5 with some specs and features. So far, we can confirm the 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, AI Beauty Recognition Technology, and Facial Unlock. The Oppo F5 will run Android 7.0 Nougat OS but we’re guesing it will receive Android Oreo in the future. The phone also appears to be available in three variants: a standard F5, the 6GB RAM model, and the Youth model.

There are many information spreading but we’ll get to confirm everything next week. Let’s just wait and see.

SOURCE: OPPO Club Thailand