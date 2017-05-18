We’re not expecting this one because the OPPO F3 was recently announced but the Chinese OEM has just introduced another smartphone. The Oppo A77 is a new mid-range phone that comes with an affordable cost. We’re assuming it is an official follow-up to last year’s OPPO A37. It rivals a number of phones in the same category but Oppo has an edge now especially since the R9S was named as the top-selling Android phone last quarter. The device is now up for pre-order in Taiwan with a NTD 10,990 price tag which is about $364.

Features of the Oppo A77 include a 5.5-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset, 4GB RAM, hybrid SIM slot, and a 3200mAh battery. For mobile photography enthusiasts, the new phone by the selfie expert brand boasts of a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera (with dual LED flash and phase detect autofocus), and 16MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Note that the hybird SIM clot can accept a SIM plus microSD card or two SIMs. As usual, the phone already includes the Portrait Mode and Beauty 4.0 features.

You can choose between the Rose Gold or Gold OPPO A77. The new Android phone will start shipping next week, May 26, Friday, in Taiwan. No mention yet when the device will also roll out in other countries.

SOURCE: OPPO