The iPhone 7 is king in the worldwide market, at least, in the previous quarter. We don’t care much about Apple’s numbers and so as part of the Android community, we’re more interested in what Android phone made it on top for Q1 2017. We didn’t really see it coming but the Oppo R9S is the bestselling Android device. No, it wasn’t a Samsung phone as expected because the brand was still recovering from the Note 7 fiasco. No premium Galaxy S device was introduced as the South Korean tech giant skipped the Mobile World Congress last February.

Oppo made it to number three after the two iPhones. It’s more surprising because even Huawei and Xiaomi were overtaken by Oppo. It becomes more interesting since the Chinese OEM is only available in just a few markets.

The Oppo R9S is only a mid-range phone but it’s selling really well especially in China and India–two of Oppo’s biggest markets. One major factor is the affordable price and impressive specs.

Oppo hasn’t even released the R9s in the United States or Europe but the company sold about 8.9 million R9s in the first quarter of 2017 alone. To review, specs of the Oppo R9s include a 5.5-inch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 16MP rear cam, 16MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM.

Samsung came in No. 4 and No.5 with the Galaxy J3 (2016) and Galaxy J5 (2016) selling 6.1M and 5 million, respectively. We’ll see what will happen to the rankings in Q2 now that Samsung has releasd the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

