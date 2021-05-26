Good news for OnePlus phone users who are also avid gamers. The OnePlus x Stadia team-up has happened. The Chinese OEM is proud to announce that it would be bringing “the best mobile gaming experiences” to users. The premium display must be taken advantage and what better way than offering gaming services that will showcase the fast performance of the smartphone. OnePlus has also promised a smooth user mobile experience and that is something you will witness with the OnePlus-Stadia partnership.

OnePlus and Google’s partnership will deliver the Stadia Premiere Edition to the consumers. With the OnePlus 9 phone’s 120hz, up to 12GB of RAM, and super fast 5G connectivity, you can enjoy real-time gaming that is also immersive, thanks to the multi-directional stereo sound.

OxygenOS’ gaming mode will help the device’s CPU and GPU performance. It allows the gamer to experience mobile gaming with no lag or delay. It’s like playing with a gaming console because of the high quality display, superb performance, and reliable connectivity the OnePlus phone can offer.

A special bundle is available until September 30. When you buy OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, or the OnePlus Nord, the Stadia Premiere Edition will be offered FREE. That is, if you live in France, Germany, or the UK.

Stadia, the cloud gaming platform, has been introduced by Google in 2019 but went full-on last year. It allows anyone to play video games instantly without having to download or installing anything. It works with the OnePlus phones with a Stadia Controller.