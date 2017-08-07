Last week, we reported that OnePlus was rolling out the 4.5.7 update for OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5. We now have confirmation that OnePlus has withdrawn the 4.5.7 update and is now rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update instead.

It turns out that there were issues with update 4.5.7 for OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5. There were users who reported unusual battery drain after the update, especially users from the Jio network in India. There were also reports of stuttering while playing games. These are now all rectified in a smaller update, around 49MB, to OxygenOS version 4.5.8.

The smaller update means that OnePlus is just probably patching the fixes for the bugs in the earlier update. Other than the bug fixes, there is nothing new in the 4.5.8 update that was not in the earlier one. From user feedback, it looks like the update rolled out to India first, so OnePlus 5 users in other markets may need to either use an India VPN to get the update, or just wait for the incremental roll out to reach their area.

In other news, all hope is not yet lost for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. A new Open Beta update is on its way via incremental OTA update, and this is Open Beta 21 or 12, depending on which smartphone you use. The Open Beta brings newer features like a new updated launcher, updated Gallery, and an updated File Manager. If you are on the OnePlus 3 or 3T Open Beta stream, this update should arrive normally via OTA.

SOURCE: OnePlus 1, 2