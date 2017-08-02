OnePlus is rolling out another large-ish update for the company’s current flagship – the OnePlus 5. This update brings the new smartphone forward with Google’s July security patch, and brings a number of fixes, tweaks, and updates that will surely be appreciated by OnePlus 5 owners. And before you ask, no, there is no fix for the jelly scrolling issue here.

The update brings OxygenOS up to version 4.5.7, and it brings with it a number of welcome additions to the OnePlus 5’s software. Apart from the aforementioned July security patch from Google, the update also brings Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for shooting 4K resolution videos with the phone. It also brings a mild visual change with the new OnePlus Slate font.

Apart from that, there is an update to the latest Google Mobile Services package, which is sure to bring the current and newest APIs to fore. There are also optimizations for WiFi connectivity and battery performance when on standby. Add to that all the different fixes and bug squashing, and this should be a great update for the OnePlus 5.

The update is now on incremental roll-out, as always, so OnePlus 5 owners will just need to wait for the update notification to appear. Otherwise, you could “force” the update by using a VPN for countries where the update is already rolling out. The update is all of 301 MBs, so it will be a relatively large download and being on a strong WiFi connection is recommended.

SOURCE: OnePlus