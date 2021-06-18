OnePlus is doing deeper integration with OPPO. It’s more of an official merger between the two Chinese OEMs that are slowly becoming more popular not only in their native country but also in other parts of the globe. Just recently, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G were announced. We can also expect further changes will be made public. Some consumers have been wondering about what will happen to OnePlus phones and asked if they would still run on OxygenOS.

OnePlus already has an answer: OnePlus will still to OxygenOS for the smartphones. Nothing much will change to the products and serves. OnePlus and OPPO are simply joining forces to make business operations more efficient.

OPPO and OnePlus R&D teams joined forces earlier this year. The two brands have been sharing resources but they still work independently. It doesn’t really mean though the two will decide whether to use ColorOS or OxygenOS.

Each company will still use what they’ve been giving to the consumers. There won’t be any change in this area. OPPO will run ColorOS in China. OnePlus phone will use OxygenOS or Hydrogen OS in China. It’s basically the same but the Hydrogen OS comes with Google Mobile Services like Google Maps, Gmail, and Search.

In India and the rest of its key markets, OnePlus will still use OxygenOS. OPPO phones will still run on ColorOS. In the coming months, we can expect a newer version based on Android 12 OS.