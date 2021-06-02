Last month, OnePlus rolled out a software update for the OnePlus Watch. A new month has just started and since the OEM never settles, here’s another one: the B.52 update for the OnePlus Watch. The update will be released slowly in increments. A small percentage of watch owners will get it first on the first day. The rest will get the same in the coming days until every OnePlus Watch owner receives the new software version. A changelog has been provided and we see a number of new features and improvements.

The OnePlus Watch will get a new AI Outfit watchface function, Marathon running function, and multiple workout modes. The latter brings the number to over 110 workout modes. These changes follow the last big update that included the Always-on-Display.

The B.52 update for the OnePlus Watch will include hidden functions. Make sure you tap on the display on some watch face, the hidden function may show up as per OnePlus.

More software optimizations are being made by the OnePlus devs. The OnePlus Watch still has a lot of areas for improvement. The new features and enhancements may not be released at once.

Some issues may still be encountered so feel free to share them with OnePlus. Expect more OnePlus Watch software update versions will be revealed. A monthly rollout is possible so watch out for that.