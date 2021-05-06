Just a couple of weeks ago, a OnePlus Watch software update started rolling out. OnePlus is releasing another round of update. Specifically, this is B.48 update for the OnePlus Watch. As always, it will be another incremental release. This means if you own a OnePlus Watch, you may need to wait for a few days before you receive an OTA update. Only a few units will get it right away. A bigger rollout will happen in the coming days so don’t worry if you don’t see an update on your smartwatch yet.

The official changelog says OnePlus has added an Always-on Display dial. There is also now a remote control camera funtion and a Marathon workout. System UI details have been optimized as well.

Of course, there are some issues that have been fixed as well. System stability has been improved by this OnePlus Watch software update.

With the new Always-on Display dial, you may need to check your battery from time to time since the display will always be turned on. Power consumption may be increased so you may have to think twice if you want this enabled. The battery life may be reduced to about half with this feature on.

As with most updates, make sure your OnePlus Watch has at least 40% battery. Make sure your smartwatch and smartphone are near each other for seamless connectivity. If you encounter any problems or bugs, please send feedback to the OnePlus team. More software optimizations will be available for the OnPlus Watch because the brand never settles.