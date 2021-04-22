It’s expected that when a company that never settles releases a new product, we can expect it will also not settle on just the launch. The OnePlus Watch is also expected to receive regular updates. The first one is here, coming after some development, as well as, suggestions and feedback from consumers. This first software update will is set to improve your OnePlus smartwatch experience. If you live in Canada and the United States, you can enjoy the update first. More countries will get the same soon.

The new version will come as an OTA update. Feel free to send more suggestions or share feedback about the update. Send comments on the thread so the OnePlus team can see your messages.

The OnePlus Watch Software Update change log lists improved GPS performance, better accuracy of activity tracking for walking and running, and improved raise-to-wake function. System stability has been improved as well.

The heart rate monitoring algorithm has been optimized. The notification app icons for most frequently used apps have been enabled. The notification syncing algorithm has been optimized. Some known bugs have been fixed already.

In the near future, you can enjoy the following: Always-on Display feature, remote camera control of Android devices from OnePlus Watch, 12-hour time format, and four new languages (Italian, German, Polish, Spanish). The update also enables the AI watch face and more than 110 workout modes.