So it has been a while since the last update to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, and it has had some of the users a little bit jittery on whether the company will continue to support last year’s flagships, now that the OnePlus 5 has been launched and in full flow. OnePlus had moved to quell those doubts by making an official statement recently, and now a new update is here.

This new update will bump OxygenOS on the OnePlus 3 and 3T to version 4.1.7, and with it comes Google’s updated Android security patches for August. That lines up with the statement OnePlus put out, saying that it will update the security patch first before updating to the finalized features of the beta program that has now officially ended.

Here are the other contents of this update.

Improvements:

– Enhanced system fluidity

– Battery optimizations

– Android security patch updated to August

Bug fixes:

– Sound channel error while recording videos

– Call is routed to speaker accidentally by some 3rd party apps

– Rendering issue in Indian Kannada language

– App locker issue caused by some 3rd party apps

– As requested by Google, Hangouts will be removed if you have never updated it on Play Store. To keep Hangouts, please update it prior to the upgrade

As per usual, this will roll out OTA to your OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices in incremental fashion, so you may need to wait a bit for the update to get to you. As always, you can try to use a VPN to check if it has rolled out to other territories as well.

SOURCE: OnePlus