The OnePlus Nord line was introduced in mid-2020 as the Chinese OEM’s new mid-range line. The first entry was successful that OnePlus thought of releasing two other variants: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Of course, the brand never settles. A OnePlus Nord SE was mentioned before as the next budget phone with 65W charging. It is said to be a special edition version with subtle design alteration. The new special variant is expect to be released this year.

The SE (Special Edition) may not be the official name as a recent leak tells us the phone may be known with a different name. And then Max Jambor, a regular source of leaks about OnePlus devices, shared that the OnePlus Nord Special Edition may not be released at all. Nothing is certain and official but some information tells us a new OnePlus Nord is being prepared for release.

A new OnePlus Nord packaging was leaked on Twitter. Actually, it’s not new but the packaging tells has reference to ‘Reality to Idea’. It can be assumed this is different from the OnePlus Nord 2. Or could this be the OnePlus Nord SE in its early development stage?

The other OnePlus Nord is still a mystery. We’re not sure what has happened to that special edition model being developed in collaboration with LA-based graphic artist and designer Joshua Vides. The image above could still refer to it since the artist is known for his monochromatic and hand-drawn illustrations.