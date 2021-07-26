Over a month ago, OnePlus and OPPO further integrated their businesses. The move was somehow expected as this year started with the R&D teams of the two joining forces. It meant the two brands would be sharing resources but would still continue to work independently. We noted OnePlus would still use OxygenOS and OPPO would keep ColorOS. But there have been talks as well the two would be further merging. OxygenOS and ColorOS together is possible and changes may not be the noticeable.

The OnePlus Nord 2 was recently announced. It still runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. What’s more interesting is that it is also based on Color OS 11.3 as per a source if the Nord2 is the first ColorOS OnePlus phone with an OOS skin.

OnePlus has not made an official announcement or confirmation regarding the subject but we remember that document appearing to be FAQs and answers OnePlus employees were given last month. The memo began with a note that questions about the OS or ColorOS must be ignored in the future.

A number of people are saying OxygenOS 11.3 running on the new OnePlus Nord 2 is really based on Oppo’s ColorOS. The updates are minimal that many of us may not really notice. OxygenOS on top of OPPO ColorOS is a good decision. As it is now, it appears to run smoothly.

OnePlus and OPPO have long been connected since the beginning of the Chinese OEM that never settles. Both brands actually don’t settle. OPPO switched to ColorOS from HydrogenOS for the Chinese variants. Now, OnePlus is using a better OxygenOS as a result of the official merger.