The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is finally here. Not that we haven’t seen the smartphone but the Chinese OEM has just officially announced the new OnePlus model. For OnePlus, there is no delay or cancellation. It even promised the phone will be available in the market in five days. It will be available for those in the UK, not USA. The US will get the N edition later. We can now confirm a number of things we’ve been mentioning here re specs and features.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. You can also choose between the Gray Sierra and Blue Haze. For a limited time, OnePlus is offering a Google Stadia Premiere Edition and Chromecast with your phone purchase at no extra cost. OnePlus may also release a 6GB RAM version.

Here is a quick rundown of the phone’s specs: 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution (410ppi), 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, Display P3, and sRGB color. The device still comes with a physical power button, volume rocker, and an alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Features

When it comes to the camera department, there is the 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultra wide camera (119.7-degree FoV/EIS) + 2MP mono lens. The 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera is ready to capture high-quality selfies.

As already mentioned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI CPU with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. It is also powered by Android 11 topped by OxygenOS 11.3. A dual cell 4500mAh battery comes with Warp Charge 65 tech.

Other features include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, sensor core, SAR sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and electronic compass. There is also a USB 2.0 Type-C and a dual nano-SIM card tray. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at 399GBP ($549). The OnePlus Nord 2 5G 12GB RAM with 256GB will be 469GBP ($645).