In a few days, the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be unveiled. The new OnePlus smartphone has been a favorite subject here recently and we can’t wait to confirm all the things that have been mentioned. Just yesterday, the display specs were detailed. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC was also confirmed. Several image renders have also surfaced ahead of launch. A new render now shows us the display having slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. As promised, the phone will be unveiled in India on July 22. Other key markets will also follow.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. It will definitely run on a Dimensity 1200 chipset. There won’t be an under-display camera yet–just a punch-hole in the corner.

The slim bezels are t here although the chin is a bit noticeable. There will be a 6.43-inch screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Expect either 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The triple rear camera system will include a 50MP primary sensor + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP camere and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by a 4500mAh battery. Pricing in India may be Rs 30,000 which is around $400 in the United States. This phone will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was launched last month as another mid-range offering.