OnePlus officially launched the new Nord N200 5G smartphone last week. It followed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that was introduced earlier. The new Nord phone will be released in North America soon. People have started asking about the future updates. We know OnePlus is committed to bringing major OS and minor software updates for up to three years. OnePlus merger with OPPO won’t have any effect to the schedule.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will still receive updates. It will get Android 12 in the near future. It already comes with Android 11 out of the box. Android 13 may still be possibility (not sure) but we won’t take it against the Chinese OEM if not.

The OnePlus team is promising three years of maintenance updates. Expect security patches and other related enhancements. We’re sharing the good news because the Nord N100 and Nord N10 from last year were only promised with an Android 11 update. Not much security releases have been made for the older phones so we’re curious if the Nord N200 5G, at least, will receive improvements.

The OnePlus Nord N200 will be available this week in the United States. It runs on Snapdragon 480 chipset and will be sold for $240. To review, the phone comes equipped with a 6.49-inch Full HD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, 4GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. 5G connectivity is available. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 13MP main shooter and a 16MP front-facing camera.