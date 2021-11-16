It’s official. The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition has been announced. It was teased and then leaked last week. Today, we’re learning the phone is rolling out in the UK, Europe, and India. The OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN collaboration brings fans all the fun. The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor and OxygenOS 11.3 version. When it comes to imaging, there is the 50MP AI triple camera system with OIS and Sony IMX766 sensor.

The phone is WiFi 6 and 5G-ready and offers Warp Charge 65 support. The device features everything PAC-MAN from the exterior to some of the features inside.

The back cover shows a glow-in-the-dark PAC-MAN maze. The icons and animations inside are PAC-MAN themed.

If you buy this OnePlus Nord Pac-Man phone from OnePlus.com, you can get this free PACMAN smartphone holder. The Warp Charge system is enough to give you a day’s worth of power within 15 minutes with the 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus said Oxygen has been “gamified”. The mobile experience is smooth and fast. There are extra content and fun challenges available. You can also unlock some exclusive content.

The camera offers better details and zoom plus higher resolutions. The Sony IMX766 sensor can help capture more light, about 56% more, so images will come out with extra sharpness and more colors. Low-light conditions won’t be a problem with this feature.

The selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Making it more special is the Group Shot 2.0 feature. What it does is detect up to five faces for selfies and then optimize the image. The Capture 1080p video feature records the moment with both the front and rear cameras. It uses the Dual View Video.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition will be available to purchase HERE. Price tag reads £499.00 ($670).