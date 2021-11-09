So it’s true. OnePlus is introducing a special PAC-MAN edition of the Nord 2. If you grew up playing the game, you will probably love this version of the Nord phone bearing details of the classic arcade game. Product launch will happen before the year 2021 ends. OnePlus will be adding some features exclusive to this Nord 2. It runs on Android topped by OxygenOS. What will make this an interesting smartphone are the challenges the user must complete to unlock contents that are exclusive.

Expect the PAC-MAN theme to be applied on the start-up, animations, and apps. As with most special themed smartphone releases, the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition will feature still and animated wallpapers that you have to unlock. As per OnePlus, the OxygenOS on the phone will be a bit different from the regular version but no details in what way.

The back panel of the OnePlus Nord 5G PAC-MAN Edition smartphone features a PAC-MAN design. The finish is different from the regular edition. It uses a dual-film color. You may see some glowing ink elements showing off the PAC-MAN maze.

OnePlus will be selling the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition for €529 (£499/₹37,999/ $613). It will only come with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Pre-order for the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition may open by November 11 or later.

Expect the Chinese OEM to make a big announcement featuring the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition Phone. While waiting for the release, you can play PAC-MAN online HERE.