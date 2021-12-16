The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be the next mid-range smartphone offering from the Chinese OEM. We mentioned the device has been codenamed OnePlus Ivan. Specs were leaked recently and now we’ve got more information including the design, punch-hole screen, and triple cameras as shown off by the image renders. Mid-range specs can be expected including a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, and a Dimensity 900 chipset from MediaTek. It will be released first in India in early 2022.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE aka OnePlus Ivan will also roll out in Europe. The renders here are by Yogesh Brar in partnership with 91mobiles. You can say it looks like the Nord 2 but with the camera arrangement on the rear has been changed.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy A53, this one will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. The bezels are slimmer and the display is flat. The speaker grill is placed on the forehead. You can choose between the Olive Green or the Gray color version.

The renders don’t show any cutout for a fingerprint reader. We can assume there will be an on-screen fingerprint sensor. There is still a small cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will use Android 12 topped by OxygenOS 12. It will come with the standard options like 4G LTE, dual SIM, 5G, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

A February 2022 launch can be expected. Price may still be between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.