The last MediaTek Dimensity SoC we featured here was the Dimensity 2000. That was only a month ago. We even noted that it seemed more potent than the Snapdragon 898 processor on paper. Well, we can’t tell yet because the new flagship from Qualcomm has not been released yet. A new SoC from MediaTek is ready for the mid-range phones– Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000 is a new flagship processor. We can expect this to be used on more flagship smartphones that will be released in the coming year.

The chipset offers super fast 5G connectivity that may be enabled in most parts around the globe. The most advanced technologies are promised by Mediatek in this 4nm package that is very powerful.

The flagship chip also means it is efficient to use for professional grade mobile photography, videography, and gaming. 5G speed will definitely be impressive. The chip can also help advanced computing and AI.

MediaTek is introducing the Dimensity 9000 as the first TSMC N4 chip in the world. That makes the company ahead of HiSilicon, Qualcomm, Samsung or Apple this time. This is a true flagship SoC from MediaTek so expectations may be high.

As described, the processor takes advantage of new Armv9 architecture CPUs. It includes octa-core CPU (3.05GHz Arm Cortex-X2) and LPDDR5X memory. It also features flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design that allows HDR video capture on three cameras. The company is using new AI processing unit which is the 5th-gen already. This allows effective performance in social video, camera, gaming, and AI-multimedia experiences.

For gaming, the world’s first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor will work with the first raytracing SDK using Vulkan for Android in the world. The 180Hz FullHD+ display support also helps in providing an ideal mobile gaming experience.