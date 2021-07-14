OnePlus Nord lived up to its hype with value for money proposition and great software experience. The Chinese OEM is now expecting to recreate history with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G slated to debut on July 22. Giving the anticipating OP fans and others, a reason to be more intrigued; OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.

This information was made public through a tweet on the OnePlus India handle. In addition to the confirmation of OxygenOS 11 coming pre-installed, OnePlus informed that the mid-range Nord 2 5G will support two major software updates and three years of security updates.

Take a deep breath and chill, worrywarts. OnePlus Nord 2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11 backed up by 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/lmkcOGcA0c — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 13, 2021

The update is in line with the company’s previous claim that the Nord series phones will get two major software updates along with three years of security updates. Other than this, OnePlus has committed that it will support the existing and the upcoming phones with longer update schedule than previously followed by the company.

The specifics of OnePlus’ claim entails that it flagships phones, the OnePlus 8 onwards will receive three major Android OS updates. Alongside this, these phones will get up to four years of security updates. This means the higher-end OnePlus phones will likely seem fresh and to date for longer – at least three years – if you consider major Android updates criteria.

OnePlus Nord 5G, which is officially launching on July 22, will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ and 2520 x 1080 resolution. The mid-ranger will be powered by a specially tailored Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.