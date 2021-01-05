We’ve been hearing that OnePlus will be releasing its first wearable sometime this year and it looks like we have an official teaser out. OnePlus India’s Twitter account posted about “the new face of fitness” and that it will be coming soon. If the rumors are true, it will be called the OnePlus Band and is expected to launch this January 11 in India. Not much was indicated in the teaser except a hashtag #SmartEverywear but of course, we got a lot more information from some tipsters.

The teaser is of course pretty vague but in the caption, it did say that it will “help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.” But how it will be doing that it didn’t say just yet. Good thing we got a little more information from tipster Ishan Agarwal. He shared some of the specs that have been rumored about the fitness band including the heart rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring. It will also have sleep tracking which a lot of wearables now have.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

The OnePlus Band will reportedly have a 1.1″ Touch AMOLED Display and will have IP68 water resistance rating. The battery will last you for around 14 days and it will come with 13 exercise modes built in. The teaser had an image but of course it wasn’t clear as it only aims to tease but we’ve previously seen leaks of renders. Stufflistings on Twitter shared some more images and it looks like it will have a rectangular display with a rubber band.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India -24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes -Around INR ₹2,499 What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus #OnePlusBand #SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

Here are some more images of the OnePlus Band 😉#OnePlus #OnePlusBand pic.twitter.com/8mTL7h2eZI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2021

While OnePlus started with smartphones, they have slowly expanded to other categories like headphones and even TVs in some markets. It looks like they’re expanding into another category as they shared during the launch of the OnePlus 8T last year. Aside from the OnePlus Band, they also hinted that they are planning to launch a smartwatch this 2021, maybe even in the first half. The fitness band will probably test the waters for them.

The OnePlus Band will reportedly be announced this coming January 11 and will be launched in India. The price will be around $35. No news yet if it will eventually be available in other countries as well.