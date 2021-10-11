A new OnePlus smartphone will be unveiled alongside a new pair of wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 9RT will be introduced together with the OnePlus Buds Z2. The upcoming phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will roll out in China first beginning October 13. Ishan Agarwal has shared some new details about the phone. Our source said the device will feature a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, 4500mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera.

The phone will also offer 65W fast charging support. The Snapdragon 888 means the device will be powerful like most premium flagship phones running the same chipset. It could also mean the phone won’t be exactly affordable or mid-range.

OnePlus 9RT may also come with 600Hz touch sampling rate, virtual extended RAM (max of 7GB), plus a vapor chamber for cooling. The teaser tells us a matte black finish and another one with sandstone finish.

The OnePlus 9RT may also feature UFS 3.1 storage. Earlier, we mentioned an affordable price below $500 but that may no longer happen because it uses Snapdragon 888.

As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, the mobile accessory may offer 40dB of peak noise canceling support. We’ve seen a few image renders that tell is the new pair is just similar to the older model.