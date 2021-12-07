The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones are ready to get Android 12. The OxygenOS 12 stable build is now available. The beta version rolled out in October but OnePlus devs have always been fast when it comes to software and OS updates and fixes. The newer OxygenOS integrates ColorOS as a result of the OnePlus and OPPO’s further integration. But when it comes to the user interface, it looks very much like OxygenOS. The stable build brings a number of improvements and new features.

The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 brings the Shelf to the notifications bar. All OnePlus 9 phones should be receiving the platform update anytime soon. The release will be immediate for the next few days and weeks.

If a major bug is reported, OnePlus can choose to stop the rollout but, of course, we don’t want that to happen. We’re crossing our fingers there will be no big issue or problem.

You should be getting an OTA that says the update is ready. If there’s nothing, you can always sideload the build from our source.

The OnePlus 9 series is getting a major update. That next one may already further and more deeply integrate ColorOS and OxygenOS. It’s expected to be available on the next premium flagship OnePlus 10 so let’s wait and see.