The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is finally announced. The new phone series is ready with up to 18GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. You can say it’s one of the most powerful smartphones in the world today. It’s ideal for gaming especially with the new features, tech, and enhancements introduced by the Taiwanese tech giant. Even before the public announcement, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 has reached DxOMark although only the audio review was public. The gaming phone has received good grades but we have to know how the cameras perform.

As with most expensive phones being introduced to the mobile market, JerryRigEverything has managed to get a hold of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 this early. We had high expectations from this phone because it’s a flagship offering with its premium specs and features. It’s fast and powerful so it’s good enough for gaming.

The smartphone can keep cool with its GameCool 5 cooling system. It also comes with an AirTrigger 5 control system, 65-watt HyperCharge adapter, ultra-low touch latency, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, and Armoury Crate performance manager. The GameFX audio system is also available for high-quality audio experience.

The phone is great. It has the premium specs and features any meticulous mobile consumer actually want. But then again we’re curious about durability. The device looks cool and rugged but it’s the opposite as the durability test proves.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Durability Test

The first bend along cracks the screen. Doing another bend totally damages the phone. Zach Nelson said it’s possible there is a weak point inside. There’s also that dual battery system that may have compromised some stuff. It’s disappointing because the phone is expensive.