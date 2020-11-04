A new processor from Qualcomm is arriving. We’re expecting it will be the Snapdragon 875 chipset, coming after the Snapdragon 865 Plus. The 5G SoC’s impressive AnTuTu score has been leaked already. A price leak of the processor hinted at future of expensive flagships. We also noted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G would be made on Samsung’s 5nm EUV node. The mobile processor is launching soon and is expected to power more gaming phones in the near future. For one, ASUS and Qualcomm have already been reported to be working on them.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor will be introduced next month according to a source on Weibo. A prototype has been sighted. It will be a 5nm chip that will feature a one Cortex-X1 super powerful core. One will run at 2.84 GHz while three 2.42 GHz will go at 2.42 GHz. The rest will, the Cortex-A55, will run at 1.8 GHz.

The chipset offers 30% better peak performance and 20% higher sustained performance than the Cortex-A78. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will come with Adreno 660 GPU. Expect other improvements like better low-power consumption. This means longer battery life for most devices that will use the chipset.

Qualcomm’s next big event will happen on December 1, 2020. The Tech Summit Digital 2020 will happen virtually. It is described as a “continuation of our favorite event in digital form”. We’re almost certain the new Snapdragon 875 processor will be presented there. We just don’t know if it will be called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or the Snapdragon 875G.