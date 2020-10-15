The OnePlus 8T is out. The Chinese OEM even introduced a new OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Gray Ash and the new OnePlus Buds Z. A special variant is also available but only from T-Mobile. An exclusive OnePlus 8T+ is being offered by the Un-Carrier. An exclusive phone offering is already good news but to make things more attractive, T-Mobile is selling the new phone with a 50% discount. T-Mobile is proud to announce its half-off offering of the exclusive 5G smartphone beginning tomorrow, October 16.

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G phone will tap into the 600 MHz and 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum of T-Mobile. This is an exclusive offer from T-Mobile. It becomes more affordable for everyone with its half-off price that can be paid off as 24 monthly bill credits when you purchase a new line from T-Mobile.

T-Mobile will start selling the phone in stores beginning October 23. OnePlus and T-Mobile have teamed up to bring the latest 5G phone to the US. T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert said, “T-Mobile has more low and mid-band spectrum than any other U.S. wireless provider and this new smartphone taps into all that goodness with clear, dedicated spectrum on America’s largest 5G network.”

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G boasts the same 6.55-inch FHD+ 120 Hz Fluid Display, IP68 rating, and quad-rear cameras. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge technology for ultra-fast charging. A full battery can be achieved within less than an hour. The phone comes with 5G connectivity and WiFi 6 so expect super-fast Internet anytime, anywhere.

T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T+ 5G is offered with 256GB for $749.99. You can get it with zero down payment for qualified customers. It can be paid for the next 24 months under a no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. Choose between the Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T+ 5G.