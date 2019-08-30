OnePlus may be getting excited over the launch of the OnePlus TV but it’s also working to roll out two new phones: the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The ‘T’ variants of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro released last year may be introduced earlier than the usual October launch—maybe on September 26. We’re expecting it will arrive with the OnePlus TV that is currently a hot topic. One of our favorite sources, young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal, has shared a lift of specs of the OnePlus 7T phones.

The source Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has been reliable in the past year, leaking information that always turns out to be true. We have no idea where he gets the information but the guy can very well be the next Evan Blass or Steve Hemmerstoffer.

According to Agarwal, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will launch in Delhi, India on September 26. OnePlus 7T will come equipped with a large 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED 90hz display, a smaller notch, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, and 3800mAh battery.

When it comes to cameras, there will be a triple rear shooter system that’s composed of 48MP + 16MP + 12MP. The selfie shooter is 16 megapixels. The cameras are capable of 960FPS 10-sec SlowMo recording, Nightscape, and Wide Angle Video. The OnePlus 7T Pro will obviously have better specs. Both phones will obviously run Android 9 Pie covered by OxygenOS.

This month alone, we’ve seen rendered images and a 360-degree video featuring the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The very noticeable change is the round camera module found at the rear. It’s very much different from the vertical lined cameras on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. This circular camera system may also be used on the OnePlus 8 series.

The rendered images show a V-notch like the one in the OnePlus 7. It’s not clear though if the OnePlus 7T Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera. Let’s wait and see.