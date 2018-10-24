This 2018, we may have seen pop-up cameras on some Android phones but for OnePlus, it has a different kind of pop-up in mind. Pop-up events will be held in some cities around the world on different dates as part of promotion and marketing for the new OnePlus 6T. Several locations have been lucky to host OnePlus in the past including London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Jakarta and New York City and San Francisco in the US.

A pop-up will be held again in New York and other countries starting October 29. That’s the new date of official launch because OnePlus decided to move the reveal from the 30th to the 29th.

The event will happen in several key markets around the globe at different times. If you’re in any of the area listed below, do drop by and see for yourself if the OnePlus 6T will be worth your money.

NORTH AMERICA

• New York – 6:00PM-11:00PM EDT, Oct 29 (Times Sq, New York, NY 10036)

EUROPE

• Paris, France – 31 octobre 12:00 – 20:00 (Fnac, 26-30 Avenue des Ternes, 75017 Paris)

• Lyon- 31 octobre 12:00 – 19:30 (Bouygues Telecom, 55 Rue de la République, 69002 Lyon)

• Bordeaux – 31 octobre 12:00 – 19:30 (Bouygues Telecom, 9 Rue Sainte-Catherine, 33000 Bordeaux)

• Toulouse – 31 octobre 12:00 – 20:00 (Bouygues Telecom, 73 Rue d’Alsace Lorraine, 31000 Toulouse)

• Marseille – 31 octobre 12:00 – 20:00 (Bouygues Telecom, 19-19Bis Rue Saint-Ferréol, 13001 Marseille)

• Berlin – 31. Oktober, 12:00 – 19:30 Uhr (HO Berlin, Holzmarktstraße 66, 10179 Berlin-Mitte)

• Amsterdam – 31 oktober 12:00 – 19:30 uur (art’otel – Prins Hendrikkade 33, 1012 TM Amsterdam, Netherlands)

• London – 31 October 11:00AM – 7:30PM (The Music Room, 26 South Molton Lane, Mayfair, W1K 5LF, London)

• Milan – 31 ottobre 12:00 – 19:30 (Torneria Tortona, Via Tortona, 32 – 20144 Milano)

• Barcelona – 31 de octubre, de 12:00 a 19:30 (Fnac, Centro Comercial El Triangle, Plaça de Catalunya, 4, 08002 Barcelona)

• Madrid – 31 de octubre, de 12:00 a 19:30 (Calle de Montesa, 39, Madrid)

NORDICS

• Helsinki- pe 2.11. klo 17-20 (Kamppi, Telia Store, Urho Kekkosen katu 1)

• Oulu- pe 2.11. klo 17-20 (Oulu Valkea, Telia Store, Isokatu 25)

• Turku- pe 2.11. klo 17-20 (Turku Skanssi, Telia Store, Skanssinkatu 10)

• Copenhagen- Fredag, d. 2. november kl. 17-19 (YouSee, Frederiksborggade 5, 1360 København)

• Aarhus- Fredag, d. 2. november kl. 17-19 (Telia, Søndergade 58, 8000 Aarhus)

• Stockholm- Fredag den 2 November Kl: 17-19 (Webhallen, Sveavägen 39, 111 34 Stockholm)

INDIA

• Mumbai – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Lower Ground Floor , Sector 40, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400706

• Mumbai – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (High Street Pheonix,Near PVR Cinemas, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013)

• Delhi – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Kiosk, DLF Place Saket)

• Bangalore – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Experience Store, 213, Brigade Road, Bangalore, Karnataka – 560001)

• Bangalore – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus, The High Street, No. 62, Shop No. 6A, 11th Main, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore-560041)

• Chennai – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Experience Store, New Door 68, Sir Thyagaraya High Road, Pondy Bazaar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600017)

• Kolkata – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Store, Lower Ground Floor, South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata-700068)

• Pune – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Store, Unit No. G-38, Lower Ground Floor, Phoenix Market City, Pune-411014)

• Hyderabad – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (Inorbit mall, S No. 64 APIIC Software Layout Inorbit Mall Road, Mindspace Madhapur Road, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081)

• Ahmedabad – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus Store, Safal Pegasus, 100 Feet Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad-380015)

• Jaipur – 11:00am-10:00pm IST, Nov 2nd (OnePlus store, MI Road, Jaipur

Earlier this 2018, OnePlus 6 Global Pop-up Events were scheduled on the same day in Europe and North America. Let’s wait and see for the Chinese OEM to give us the latest on the device.

SOURCE: OnePlus