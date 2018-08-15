Only a couple of weeks since it was first teased, the Essential Phone look-alike OPPO F9 has just been announced to the public. The latest flagship said to be the first to sport Gorilla Glass 6 had its specs leaked ahead of this week’s launch. The phone just made it out of hiding and now we can confirm most of the details we already know. The OPPO F9 is a flagship phone that boasts a bezel-less design, selfie camera, and a different notch.

Here are the specs of the new OPPO F9: 19.5:9 1080p LCD, eighth-core Mediatek Helio P60, 19.5:9 1080p LCD, MicroUSB, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage, and a 3500mAh battery. Making it the top winner is the VOOC fast-charging tech so anyone can charge their gadgets in no time.

Other features of the phone include the 25MP selfie shooter, the dual 16MP f/1.9 module with a 2MP secondary cam. The headphone jack is still present together with a rear fingerprint sensor, and a microSD card slot.

The OPPO F9 will be released in India. Other Southeast Asia countries will also receive the phone including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Morroco and Egypt will also get the OPPO phone as it starts to fo around North Africa and the Middle East.

No word on release date and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon.

SOURCE: OPPO