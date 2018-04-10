Are you ready to have your daily life inundated by all things Avengers over the next few weeks? It seems like Marvel is going to sink all of its advertising and marketing money into promoting the heck out of Infinity War (as if it needed any more push), getting brands like Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Unilever and a bunch of other companies and products to partner with them. And now, it seems we have confirmation that the upcoming OnePlus 6 will be launched with an Infinity War Edition, at least in the UK.

Just last week we got a teaser from OnePlus that they may be doing some kind of Avengers tie-up with a 9 second video that didn’t really show anything. It was just an intentionally grainy and shaky video of the OnePlus logo and the Avengers Infinity War logo and saying it’s showing on April 27. But now it seems like we’ve gotten confirmation that we will indeed see a themed OnePlus 6, probably similar to the Star Wars variant of the OnePlus 5T that we got last year.

According to Deadline, we’ll see an Infinity War-themed OnePlus device that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will have an 8GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Other than that, we don’t have any other details. We’re assuming it’s the OnePlus 6 since there are no existing devices that have those specs. But it seems that the UK release is the only one confirmed for now.

There is no other news as to what other territories will have the Infinity War variant of the OnePlus 6 and when exactly it will be available. It is rumored to be priced at more than $500, so some people are having second thoughts about getting the new flagship. But if it will come with a lot of Avengers goodies, then die-hard fans may probably get it.

VIA: Deadline