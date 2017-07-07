The OnePlus teamed up with DxOMark for the OnePlus 5. The partnership got us excited because it meant the smartphone would have a great camera and imaging system. After weeks of testing, DxOMark has finally shared results of its review of the OnePlus 5. We were expecting it would beat the HTC U11 which was recently named as the new winner.

We didn’t think DxOMark would ever be biased but it’s good that they decided to work with OnePlus. The OnePlus 5 boasts of a dual camera setup with a 16MP and 20MP sensors on the rear camera. The 16MP camera comes with a 24mm f/1.7 lens while the 20Mp cam features a 36mm f/2.6 lens. Together, they offer a powerful primary imaging tech on a mobile device.

The dual camera brings only 1.6x optical zoom which is described as “lossless”. It brings impressive results as shown off in the images below.

The OnePlus 5’s overall DxOMark is 87. The phone places 4th in the list alongside the Huawei P10, Moto Z Force Droid, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, and Sony Xperia XZ. Photo subscore is 87 while Video subscore is 86.

The camera delivers accurate white balance, vivid and pleasant color, good detail preservation, and fast and smooth autofocus in all lighting conditions. Autofocus is very stable in both auto and triggered mode. Things become different in outdoor or low-light conditions as there’s occasional strong loss of details and ghosting effect at times especially while outdoors.

As for the Video, results show good target exposure, fast exposure, accurate white balance, fast and accurate autofocus, and good stabilization in all lighting conditions. There’s some noticeable frame shift with abrupt direction changes while luminance and chromatic noise and loss of low-contrast details are visible.

SOURCE: DxOMark