You might have confused the announcement of the super sexy, super rare OnePlus 3T Colette limited edition to be the big news from OnePlus yesterday, but it was really this – the update to OxygenOS 4.1.0 for the OnePlus 3 and 3T started rolling out, bringing with it a bump up to the latest and greatest Android 7.1.1.

For the current flagship – that is the OnePlus 3T – and the older OnePlus 3, OxygenOS 4.1.0 brings mostly the same things. The bump to Android 7.1.1 brings with it the much awaited App Shortcuts feature – where you can tap and hold on an icon to bring up a context menu of actions you can directly do from the home screen. There are also a lot more female emojis, to bring gender equality even to your text messaging.

Other updates include an update to Google’s security patches up to March 1, 2017, expanded or scrolling screenshots, and general connectivity improvements to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. There are also improvements to the camera app with the addition of improved blur reduction and video stabilization.

As per usual, this update will arrive via a staggered rollout. Some devices will be updated earlier than others, so just standby until the update notification reaches you.

SOURCE: OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T