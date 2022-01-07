We probably know everything there is to know about OnePlus. Official launch will be this month, specifically, on January 11, Tuesday. Teaser images surfaced ahead of launch. The Hasselblad cameras have been confirmed already. The 80W fast charging support is possible. Reservations have started in China before the end of 2021. The latest we have are images of the smartphone plus some camera samples. OnePlus CEO himself shared the specs. OnePlus also said the phone will come with improved natural color calibration, OnePlus Billion Color Solution, and a 150° Ultra-Wide Camera.

As per the specs sheet provided by OnePlus, the upcoming flagship phone will feature a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen with LTPO although the size was not mentioned. It will run on a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W SuperVOOC wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The phone will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. There will be dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and NFC. There will be up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 32MP selfie camera. The main triple camera setup with Hasselblad tech consists of a 48MP primary + 50MP + 8MP. Dual OIS will also be a feature. This one will already come with 5G connectivity.

Here are sample photos:

The Hasselblad cameras seem to be doing a great job based on these pictures. Natural Color Calibration has been improved. The OnePlus Billion Color Solution helps anyone to shoot photos with professional colors.