After the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition, we can expect OnePlus to start working on the OnePlus 10. The next-gen flagship smartphone from the Chinese OEM isn’t due until next year but you know in the mobile industry, it’s never too early for rumors and speculations. The OnePlus 10 will still probably be offered in different variants: a regular one and a Pro version. The OnePlus 10 Pro variant will be released with more premium specs like a more powerful triple rear camera system .

A set of 5K renders have been shared by our source. Mainly, the images are based on a prototype earlier sighted. The phone shows a difference camera bump design. It appears to be extended from a metal frame.

OnePlus is said to be skipping the OnePlus 9T and will proceed next to OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. This is probably just the first of many renders that will surface before the company makes an official announcement.

We’re anticipating the OnePlus 10 series will compete with other flagship devices from other OEMs. There’s the Oppo Find X4, Xiaomi 12, and Samsung Galaxy S22 as possible rivals. The phone is expected to be released in the United States and other key markets in the first half of 2022. As for the pricing, it may go beyond $1,000.

The display is said to be 6.7-inches with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro may be released with 8GB of RAM and 128GB as base storage. A 12GB with 256GB storage may also be unveiled. Battery will be 5000 mAh.