The One UI 3.1 is ready to roll out to more Samsung Galaxy phones. It’s something we’ve been waiting for since last month when we first mentioned the Android 11 was available for more Galaxy devices ready. Specifically, Android 11 One UI 3.1 is rolling out now to the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 phones, and the Galaxy Fold. This version was first introduced by the Galaxy S21 at launch. We remember the features being leaked before the official product reveal. Some of the new Galaxy S21 features will be available for older Samsung devices via this One UI update.

Samsung One UI 3.1

One UI 3.1 brings Samsung DeX wireless on PC for more Galaxy phones. Other improvements are mainly on the camera features. At the moment, the update is available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Note 10 phones in Germany are receiving One UI 3.1 update. Version N97xFXXU6FUBD already includes March 2021 security patch level. Other key markets should get the same in the coming days. The update delivers Eye Comfort Shield, Private Share, feature to delete GPS location data, and automatic switching of Galaxy Buds. Minor UI changes may also be observed.

Those in Switzerland will be happy to know their Galaxy S10 series phones are also ready to receive the One UI 3.1 update. You may look for the G97xFXXU9FUBD firmware version. This one also brings the refreshed UI, March 2021 security patch, and wireless DeX support.

Even the original Galaxy Fold is ready to get the One UI 3.1 refresh. If you live in France, you can now download the One UI 3.1 as F900FXXU4EUBF firmware version. It also carries March 2021 security patch, Object Eraser Tool, minor UI changes, Private Share, and Google Home smart devices controls among others.