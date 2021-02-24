If you like turning your Samsung smartphone or tablet into a work device but on a larger screen, having a convenient way to access it on your laptop or computer or a TV screen is important. DeX has been a great tool for this as you get a desktop-mode software for your mobile device to the screen. Now with Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update, you will be able to wirelessly connect to your computer from more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

For the uninitiated, DeX is the software that you use to turn your Galaxy S or Tab mobile device into a sort of portable computer when connected to a larger screen. Initially, you needed additional hardware to do so but eventually, they updated it to just a desktop-mode software. If you’re using a Galaxy Tab series, it can run on-device. You can also cast it to an external monitor or TV screen through Miracast or connect it through wires and cables using a USB-C to HDMI adapter. It’s also available as a windowed app on a Windows PC.

Previously, you could run DeX between your Galaxy device and a PC with a wired connection, at least for most Galaxy devices. But XDA Developers have spotted that the latest One UI 3.1 update now lets you do so wirelessly for more Galaxy mobile devices, provided both of them are on the same wireless network. And doing so seems to be pretty easy. Just pull down the notification shade and start searching for a PC that’s on the same network.

Obviously, the PC needs to be running the DeX for PC software. Just tap on it to connect and you should be able to use your connected Galaxy device like an actual PC program on your computer. Having this wireless connection makes it of course easier and more seamless to work on your office or personal stuff on a larger screen. Hopefully we’ll get more DeX improvements in the future as users continue to explore working remotely.

You can check if your Galaxy device already has One UI 3.1 by going to the Software Update section on your device. If it’s not there yet, you’ll probably have to wait before doing any DeX wireless connections.