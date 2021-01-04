One UI 3.0 has been rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy phones. A number of versions have been released already starting with the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series. More smartphones from the South Korean tech giant will receive the same as Beta Programs for Developers have opened for different devices. Several new features and changes have been introduced like that ‘Double Tap to Sleep’ function among others. It’s coming to dozens of Galaxy devices including the foldable phones–the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The One UI 3.0 build should be ready but it’s not perfect. The version for the Galaxy S10 has been suspended due to battery drain. The One UI 3.0 update also reportedly broke some Samsung Good Lock modules. This time, we’re learning some phones won’t shared the battery stats for 2021 after the update.

We have no idea how many units have been affected but there is a workaround. Some Galaxy devices updated to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 are said to have stopped showing the battery statistics since the New Year’s eve. When the clock struck 12, the battery stats have been removed.

One UI 3.0 Quick Fix

When checking Setting> Device care after January 1, the data will not show. However, if the date is changed to December 31, it will show again. Clearly, there is a bug related to the date and time feature.

Our source suggested some solution. Apparently, you can proceed to Settings> Apps> Your apps and then enable Show system apps option, click ok. Look for the Samsung Device Health Manager Service app then select. Go to the Storage submenu> Clear data option.

Follow these steps and you can see the battery information again. Try charging your phone to see. It is a quick solution but we are crossing out fingers Samsung will also release an official fix. How about you, have you encountered this bug?