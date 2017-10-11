The OmniROM project has been alive for more than four years now, which in Android development is quite a long time. This project has been giving users custom ROMs since Android 4.3, and while there have been slow times, the project is still alive and kicking. XDA featured two of their developers in an interview to see what makes the team tick.

The interview was with Max Weninger and Jake Whatley, both developers for OmniROM. For Weninger who started out in software development for companies such as Intel, the key for OmniROM was to consolidate the great features in Android and see if their custom ROM can handle having the said feature/s. He says that their usual process is to think how a feature can be made better.

Whatley says that one of the things he’s most proud of with OmniROM is the team’s transparency to its users and community. “Feature added/removed? Here’s why. We made this change or that change? Here’s why,” he said. Making sure that the community knows why most decisions are being made is one of the highlights of OmniROM for him.

Whatley adds that Google’s new Project Treble – implemented totally in Android Oreo – will make things interesting for the Android development community, especially for those who create custom ROMs. Project Treble is supposed to make updating firmware – even custom firmware from manufacturers – that much easier, hence, longer life for stock firmware.

SOURCE: XDA