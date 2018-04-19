The Moto G6 phones are expected to be revealed tomorrow, April 19, the same day ZTE is announcing a new gaming phone called this early as the Nubia Red Devil that may rival the Razer Phone. We’ve heard much about the Moto G6 since January when the Plus variant posed for Mr. Blurry Cam. We then saw rendered images and a 360-degree video showing all sides of the G6 Play while the specs and pricing of the Moto G6 were leaked. The design of the Moto G6 Plus was also leaked while the Moto G6 Play hit the NCC in Taiwan before the official reveal.

In China, the Moto G6 already reached TENAA and the Moto G6 Plus was once again spotted on Geekbench. We never doubted the existence of the Moto G6 series but the phones are getting some early TLC from Olixar. The brand recently confirmed new products for the Moto G6 and G6 Plus so expect new smartphone cases and screen protectors.

Olixar is known for protective accessories for the latest and upcoming Android phones. We remember most of them from several MobileFun leaks and early listings. We’ve got a hold of some images of the phone cases and tempered glass screen protectors below.

The images somehow confirm the Moto G6 line will not have a notch. The fingerprint sensor will be at the front and a 3.5mm audio jack will still remain. We’re not sure but the screen may be AMOLED instead of LCD.

You can now pre-order the screen protectors and phone cases for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus on MobileFun.

Motorola Moto G6 Cases

• Olixar ArmourDillo Motorola Moto G6 Protective Case – Black ($11.99)

• Olixar ArmourDillo Motorola Moto G6 Protective Case – Blue ($11.99)

• Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-on Motorola Moto G6 Case – Black / Clear ($11.99)

• Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-on Motorola Moto G6 Case – Crystal Clear ($11.99)

• Olixar FlexiShield Motorola Moto G6 Gel Case – Blue ($7.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Motorola Moto G6 Gel Case – Purple ($7.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Motorola Moto G6 Gel Case – Solid Black ($7.49)

• Olixar Leather-Style Motorola Moto G6 Wallet Stand Case – Black ($11.99)

• Olixar Leather-Style Motorola Moto G6 Wallet Stand Case – Tan ($11.99)

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Motorola Moto G6 Case – 100% Clear ($7.49)

• Olixar Primo Genuine Leather Universal Pouch Wallet Case – Black ($23.99)

Check out this page for Motorola Moto G6 Accessories for the complete price list and images.