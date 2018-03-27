The new Moto G6 phones have been part of the rumor mill since January. The Moto G6 Plus posed for Mr. Blurry Cam while the Moto G6 Play images were rendered. A 360-degree video showed all sides and then specs and pricing of the G6 were leaked. We’ve seen the Moto G6 Plus design, build, and specs. Just recently, the Moto G6 Play hit the NCC in Taiwan before the official reveal. It’s happening real soon but before that, the Moto G6 has reached TENAA as the XT1925-10.

The Moto G6 XT1925-10 is listed with the following specs: 2.5D display with Full HD+ resolution, front fingerprint scanner, dual camera (12MP + 5MP) with dual-LED flash, 16MP selfie shooter, 3000mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 processor, and 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM. The phone is packed in a body measuring 154.5 × 72.2 × 8.3mm as listed on the document.

We can confirm some earlier leaks including battery and cameras. We mentioned earlier it will have a 5.7-inch Full HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 32GB or 64GB storage, and probably a $325 price tag.

We’re expecting the Moto G6 will be released in other countries other than the US. We just don’t think it will have NFC in the country for whatever reason but we’re excited to know about the curved glass panel mentioned earlier.

VIA: TENAA