We’re certain the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have the best camera today. It’s the new winner on DxOMark Mobile with an almost perfect score of 98. We’ve seen sample videos and photos and so far, we’re impressed with the results. It may be long before it is edged out by another smartphone so we’re wondering if the camera software used will be ported to other Google phones. We’re referring to the older Pixel and Nexus devices.

We just learned the Pixel 2’s camera app APK is available for older Pixel and Nexus phones. This means your old phone can still be improved. If you can’t wait for the said update, you can try and get the Google Camera HDR+ instead to improve the quality of your images. This function on the Google Camera has been ready on the Nexus 5.

The Pixel 2 almost has the same but with an improvement of Zero Shutter Lag. This ZSL is one way to improve speed in capturing photos. There’s some lowdown though because this mode was only exclusive to last year’s Pixel phone. Good thing there’s Google Camera NX as a quick fix for 2015 Nexus phone to receive the said feature.

The Google Camera NX is getting another update based on the Google Camera 5.1 APK we mentioned a while ago. This delivers to the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P some Pixel 2 features including Face Retouching and Motion Photos. The latter takes a video before and after you take a photo while Face Retouching automatically removes all your imperfections visible on the photo.

You can get the Google Camera NX V7 in ZSL and non-ZSL modes from XDA developer Charles_l. Download from HERE.

VIA: XDA Developers