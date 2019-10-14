ZTE earlier announced the Nubia Z20 with Snapdragon 855+ processor, dual AMOLED screens, and triple rear shooters. It was expected to arrive this October and it’s actually happening. The new Nubia smartphone is available globally starting today, October 14, via nubia.com. The price is at $549 (€549/ £499). ZTE’s sub-brand seems to be all serious that it’s made the Nubia Z20 with premium specs and yes, even with a premium price. But looking at the Nubia Z20, the price is worth it because it’s not your regular smartphone–it comes with two full-featured touch displays.

While other OEMs think of adding the notch or using a camera hole and then improving the selfie camera, Nubia went ahead with the idea of a dual-display although Vivo had something very similar, the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition.

With a full-featured touch display at the back, you can take selfies, video chat, and do livestream with the triple rear camera system. Both display can also work at the same time and independently. You can use the front display as your main screen while the rear screen can serve as an always-on display.

The Nubia Z20 is a premium flagship phone. It runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It boasts a 4000mAh battery with up to 27W PD fast charging. An F2FS fast file system is present to make file transfer faster.

Other specs include a full bezel-less 6.42-inch FHD+ front display, fully-functional 5.1-inch rear display, triple camera setup (main + ultra wide-angle + telephoto), up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. There are only two color options available: Twilight Blue and Diamond Black.

Nubia.com has started listing the phone. It’s available globally so yes, anyone can buy the phone from the USA to Canada, EU, UK, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Israel, Indonesia, Taiwan, Macao, Singapore, and more.